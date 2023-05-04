Three Weeks of Data Measurements and Testing on Pepsi Tesla Semis at September 2023 Event

From Sept 11, 2023 to Oct 2, 2023, eight fleet depots will take part in the North American Council for Freight Efficiency’s (NACFE) and RMI’s Run on Less – Electric DEPOT (RoL-E DEPOT), which is focusing on the scaling of electric trucks across a variety of market segments.

This will showcase truck fleets that are deploying 15 or more electric trucks. The three-week event will start on September 11, 2023, and will feature metrics and real-world stories on runonless.com. This will be public mostly real-time measurements and testing for multiple 500-mile full payload test runs along with charging and other analysis.

In 2021, thirteen electric trucks made dozens of measured delivery runs. The results of those measurements and multiple deliveries from 2021 remain online.

“We are excited to have these fleets in RoL-E DEPOT and look forward to sharing information on charging infrastructure, engagement with utilities, total cost of ownership management, truck performance, driver and technician training, charge management, and more to help the entire industry move to a cleaner freight future,” says Mike Roeth, NACFE’s executive director.

The following fleets are helping NACFE and its partner RMI showcase what it takes to move from one or two electric vehicles to 15 or more. The transition to electric vehicles is about much more than just the trucks themselves. It is about charging, infrastructure, grid capacity, resilience, etc. RoL-E DEPOT, will allow NACFE to share best practices for scaling electric trucks at depots.

Frito-Lay in Queens, NY

OK Produce in Fresno, CA

Penske in Ontario, CA

Pepsi Beverages in Sacramento, CA

Performance Team Logistics in Commerce, CA

Schneider in South El Monte, CA

UPS in Compton, CA

WattEV in Long Beach, CA

Nextbigfuture has compared and analyzed information on the available electric trucks. The current reports that the price for the 500-mile range Tesla Semi is now $250,000 before tax incentives.