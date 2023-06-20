Key James Webb Telescope Instrument is Capable of Finding Signs of Life on Some Earth-like Exoplanets

James Webb Space Telescope is capable of detecting some chemical biosignatures of some Earthlike exoplanet worlds. Previously, this could only be done with Jupiter sized exoplanets that would be completely incapable of supporting life.

Researchers simulated atmospheric conditions for five broad types of Earth-like worlds: an ocean world, a volcanically active world, a rocky world during the high bombardment period, a super-Earth, and a world like Earth when life arose. They assumed all these worlds had a surface pressure of less than 5 Earth atmospheres, and calculated the absorption spectra for several organically produced molecules such as methane, ammonia, and carbon monoxide. These molecules can also be formed by non-biological methods, but they form a good baseline as a proof of concept.

Prebiosignatures on five classes of terrestrial planet: an ocean planet, a volcanic planet, a post-impact planet, a super-Earth, and an early Earth can be detected. Using a novel modeling and detection test pipeline, with simulated JWST noise, they find the detection thresholds of hydrogen cyanide (HCN), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), cyanoacetylene (HC3N), ammonia (NH3), methane (CH4), acetylene (C2H2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitric oxide (NO), formaldehyde (CH2O), and carbon monoxide (CO) in a variety of low mean molecular weight (<5) atmospheres. They test the dependence of these detection thresholds on M dwarf target star and the number of observed transits, finding that a modest number of transits (1-10) are required to detect prebiosignatures in numerous candidate planets, including TRAPPIST-1e with a high mean molecular weight atmosphere. They find that the NIRSpec G395M/H instrument is best suited for detecting most prebiosignatures.