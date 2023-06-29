Returning Pieces of the Asteroid, Moon and Mars

NASA OSIRIS-REx mission is returning on September 24, 2023 with 250 grams of the Bennu asteroid. The samples were collected in 2020 but it has taken this long for the mission to return.

China will attempt to collect the first samples from the far side of the moon next year with its Chang’e 6 mission. It will be a complex, four-spacecraft mission will launch on a Long March 5 rocket from Wenchang in May 2024, according to Wu Yanhua, chief designer of China’s Deep Space Exploration Major Project, speaking at a deep-space exploration conference on April 25 in the Chinese city of Hefei.

Wu said the Chang’e 7 and 8 missions would follow in 2026 and 2028.

China will launch the Queqiao-2 relay satellite and the Chang’e-6 probe in 2024 to retrieve lunar sample, it will launch Chang’e-7 around 2026 for lunar south pole resource exploration, and launch Chang’e-8 around 2028 to construct the international lunar research station’s basic model, along with Chang’e-7.

Wu also said China plans to launch the Tianwen-2 probe around 2025.

He said China’s international cooperation will include the International Lunar Research Station, the China Gulf Arab Lunar and Deep Space Exploration Center, and the International Deep Space Exploration Federation. The International Lunar Research Station will be completed around 2040.

Japan and NASA Returning Samples from the Moons of Mars

JAXA will launch its MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) mission in 2024 to study the Martian moons Phobos and Deimos up close for the first time in history. MMX also will collect surface samples from Phobos, the farthest sampling location yet. JAXA will deliver the samples to Earth in 2029. This mission, which includes a NASA instrument, technology-demonstration sampling system and NASA-supported participating scientists from U.S. institutions, will help address questions about the evolution of Mars and the formation of its two moons.