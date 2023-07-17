Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attacking the Kerch bridge with two “unmanned surface vessels” (USVs) – drones that travel over water.
Відео пошкоджень на Кримському мосту. Відео з Telegram-каналу The Insider pic.twitter.com/uQah84oX9I
— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 17, 2023
The Kerch bridge was opened in 2018 and enables road and rail travel between Russia and Crimea – Ukrainian territory occupied by Moscow’s forces since 2014.
There is a rail bridge beside a road bridge.
Russia’s transport ministry said the bridge’s supports were not damaged.
The ministry said investigations were continuing, but unconfirmed reports said explosions were heard early on Monday.
It is the second major incident on the Kerch bridge in the past year. In October 2022, the bridge – which is an important supply route – was partially closed following a major explosion. It was fully reopened in February.
5 thoughts on “Ukraine Used Water Based Drones to Damage the Kerch Bridge to Crimea”
I presume the Ukrainians will drop a span of both the rail bridge and auto/truck side into the drink when they are done distracting the Russians and have everything ready to go for Crimea.
Russia told them they would close down Grain exports if this happened.
Now, they will.
Well done! Now get the span for the rail line.
Ukraine should do what Russia does and celebrate the attack for a day or so then tell Russians that they did it to themselves as a false flag attack.
But seriously, well done Ukraine.
Afaik Uktraine officially denies to be involved in this explosions.