Ukraine Used Water Based Drones to Damage the Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attacking the Kerch bridge with two “unmanned surface vessels” (USVs) – drones that travel over water.

The Kerch bridge was opened in 2018 and enables road and rail travel between Russia and Crimea – Ukrainian territory occupied by Moscow’s forces since 2014.

There is a rail bridge beside a road bridge.

Russia’s transport ministry said the bridge’s supports were not damaged.

The ministry said investigations were continuing, but unconfirmed reports said explosions were heard early on Monday.

It is the second major incident on the Kerch bridge in the past year. In October 2022, the bridge – which is an important supply route – was partially closed following a major explosion. It was fully reopened in February.

