Specific Gut Bacteria Transfer Alzheimer’s into Previously Healthy Animals

Using gut microbiota transplants, an international team of researchers has shown memory impairments in humans with Alzheimer’s can be passed on to young, healthy rats. This confirms that gut bacteria are involved in causing Alzheimers. Specific bacteria in the gut are directly linked to cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients.

Gut microbiota actually play a causal role in the development of symptoms of the devastating disease.

Human participants, including 69 with Alzheimer’s disease and 64 healthy controls, donated blood for research, with some from each group also providing gut microbiota via stool samples.

Gut microbiota from Alzheimer’s patients was transplanted into 16 young adult rats whose microbiomes had been depleted by antibiotics for a week. A matching group of 16 rats received gut microbiota from humans in the healthy control group.

At least 10 days after the transplants, the rats were subjected to behavioral tests designed to evaluate memory performance as well as other traits associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Rats that had microbiome transplants from Alzheimer’s patients showed impaired memory behaviors, particularly those that rely on a process called adult hippocampal neurogenesis.

Hippocampal neurogenesis creates new neurons in the hippocampus, a region of our brains that’s important for memory and mood, and one of the first areas impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Brain Journal -Microbiota from Alzheimer’s patients induce deficits in cognition and hippocampal neurogenesis

Alzheimer’s disease is a complex neurodegenerative disorder leading to a decline in cognitive function and mental health. Recent research has positioned the gut microbiota as an important susceptibility factor in Alzheimer’s disease by showing specific alterations in the gut microbiome composition of Alzheimer’s patients and in rodent models. However, it is unknown whether gut microbiota alterations are causal in the manifestation of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

To understand the involvement of Alzheimer’s patient gut microbiota in host physiology and behavior, we transplanted faecal microbiota from Alzheimer’s patients and age-matched healthy controls into microbiota-depleted young adult rats.

We found impairments in behaviours reliant on adult hippocampal neurogenesis, an essential process for certain memory functions and mood, resulting from Alzheimer’s patient transplants. Notably, the severity of impairments correlated with clinical cognitive scores in donor patients. Discrete changes in the rat caecal and hippocampal metabolome were also evident. As hippocampal neurogenesis cannot be measured in living humans but is modulated by the circulatory systemic environment, we assessed the impact of the Alzheimer’s systemic environment on proxy neurogenesis readouts. Serum from Alzheimer’s patients decreased neurogenesis in human cells in vitro and were associated with cognitive scores and key microbial genera.

Our findings reveal for the first time, that Alzheimer’s symptoms can be transferred to a healthy young organism via the gut microbiota, confirming a causal role of gut microbiota in Alzheimer’s disease, and highlight hippocampal neurogenesis as a converging central cellular process regulating systemic circulatory and gut-mediated factors in Alzheimer’s.