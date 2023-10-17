Long Term Colonization Needs Metals Like Aluminum From Lunar Soil

Critical challenges and technology development for colonizing and developing the moon are being performed. This includes getting oxygen, water, and metals like Aluminum from the lunar soil.

There is In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) related to water-ice and other materials in lunar Permanent Shadowed Regions (PSRs) and extracting O2 and metals (or metalloids) from regolith in the illuminated terrain.

There is effort to make efficient extraction of oxygen and metals.

Mines researchers have gooten get $2M from NASA to advance technology for extracting aluminum from lunar soil.

Molten regolith electrolysis – which processes melted lunar soil to extract the metals within – is one of the leading processes for in situ resource utilization of lunar metals and oxygen.

If humans are going to establish a long-term presence on the Moon, they’ll need resources – and more than just water and oxygen.

They’ll need metals, minerals and other materials sourced not only from Earth but also the lunar surface itself.

“It’s so expensive to land materials on the Moon if you’re bringing them from Earth,” said Kevin Cannon, assistant professor of geology and geological engineering at Colorado School of Mines. “The cost to get anything down to the Moon is about $1 million – per kilogram.”

“But if you can just bring the factory, so to speak, and source all the raw materials from the Moon’s surface, you would eventually save on the cost of what you need to bring from Earth.”

Mines researchers will develop a tapping system that can siphon off the molten metals from the MRE reactor. That system will be integrated with an aluminum-refinement reactor and a wire-casting system to create high-purity aluminum wire that could be used as a feedstock for additive manufacturing on the surface of the Moon.

“Aluminum is commonly used on Earth in many different applications. On the Moon, we’d be interested in power transmission lines – if we wanted to collect solar power and create a grid, aluminum is one of the best materials for that – and we could also use it to make solar panel frames or spacecraft parts. It’s a very versatile metal and there’s a lot of it on the Moon, but it takes a lot of energy to liberate it.”

One of the key questions the researchers hope to answer is material compatibility. In order to function on the Moon, the reactor will need to be made of a material that can withstand the extreme temperatures required to melt the regolith, keep its strength and not get corroded by the lava.

National Science Foundation and NASA have provided Lunar Resources ~$3 million in funding to develop a prototype reactor that could be sent to the Moon for a demonstration test. The demonstration reactor will be ready to fly before 2024.

Lunar Resources is making a Molten Regolith Electrolysis, by which lunar regolith is heated to a temperature of 1,600 degrees Centigrade, melted, and then electrolyzed to produce oxygen and metals, such as iron and silicon. Although the composition varies by location, lunar soil is composed of about 40 to 45 percent oxygen, 20 percent silicon, and 10 percent aluminum, with smaller amounts of iron and titanium.

All the materials are there to produce silicon solar cells, transmission cables, power storage, and more to provide power to lunar settlements during the 14-day lunar night.