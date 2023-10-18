Palestinians Bombing Themselves With Failed Rockets

In August 2022, more than one-fifth of the 1,000 rockets fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group toward Israel failed and landed in Gaza. These rockets caused one-third of the 44 deaths recorded.

Here is a map of the rockets fired from Palestinian groups that have landed in Gaza so far in the current war.

This is not to say that they should be underestimated. They are still very dangerous and is a dangerous and tragic situation.

Yesterday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired a rocket which failed and landed in the parking lot of a hospital.

Bad Information Sources

Non-government Organizations were spreading propaganda about the Gaza Hospital which was not destroyed but had a damaged parking lot.

NY Times, BBC, NBC and the media were repeating the claim of a destroyed hospital without confirming it was destroyed and reporting casualty figures when no one can get a body count from a destroyed building within a day.