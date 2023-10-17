South Africa is undergoing rapid collapse. South Africa used to have abundant energy and could sell energy to neighboring African countries. However, there was incompetent government and starting in 2007 there has been an energy crisis.
There has been chronic shortages of electricity. This has reached the level where there are a constant schedule of rolling blackouts which now last 6-12 hours per day.
The blackouts mean that the electric grid in sections will have no power. Large sections of the grid is being taken apart by thieves who take the copper.
This is part of rising crime. The South African government is so dysfunctional that virtually no services can be performed.
There is more private security guards than the army and police combined.
White people and professional back people are leaving the country. This is at roughly the rate of 23,000 per year. The black people who are leaving are doctors and engineers.
The percentage of white people in South Africa has declined from 11 percent of South Africa’s population in 1996, 9 percent in 2011, and just 8 percent as of mid-2021. It is about 7% white in 2023.
In 2023, South Africa had a crime rate of 76.86 per 100,000 people. This ranked South Africa as one of the top 10 countries with the highest crime rate.
Between April and June 2023, the South African Police Service (SAPS) recorded:
6,228 murders
36,808 burglaries at residential premises
43,036 total incidents
The average number of murders per day was 68. While this was lower than the first quarter of 2022/23, the numbers were still alarmingly high.
The most common crime in South Africa is housebreaking. In 2022/23, 1.1 million households experienced housebreaking.
Crime in South Africa is worse than in Afghanistan.
4 thoughts on “South Africa Collapse – 12 Hour Daily Blackouts and Theft of Electric Grid Copper”
To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, civilization is only one generation away from extinction.
“There is more private security guards than the army and police combined.”
I guess that would be the path forward. The security companies will unite and start making and enforcing laws. Kind of dystopian but then again so are scheduled 12 hour blackouts in 2023.
Total fertility rate was 2.2 in 2021 and falling so it is likely at or below replacement level now. Even if they replaced their government with people who aren’t fools on this very day they won’t be the success they should have been. They’ve squandered their best days and best opportunities. Sad but there it is.
The inmates are running the asylum. No big surprise here. There is no saving it. Fleeing is the correct response.