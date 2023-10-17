South Africa Collapse – 12 Hour Daily Blackouts and Theft of Electric Grid Copper

South Africa is undergoing rapid collapse. South Africa used to have abundant energy and could sell energy to neighboring African countries. However, there was incompetent government and starting in 2007 there has been an energy crisis.

There has been chronic shortages of electricity. This has reached the level where there are a constant schedule of rolling blackouts which now last 6-12 hours per day.

The blackouts mean that the electric grid in sections will have no power. Large sections of the grid is being taken apart by thieves who take the copper.

This is part of rising crime. The South African government is so dysfunctional that virtually no services can be performed.

There is more private security guards than the army and police combined.

White people and professional back people are leaving the country. This is at roughly the rate of 23,000 per year. The black people who are leaving are doctors and engineers.

The percentage of white people in South Africa has declined from 11 percent of South Africa’s population in 1996, 9 percent in 2011, and just 8 percent as of mid-2021. It is about 7% white in 2023.

In 2023, South Africa had a crime rate of 76.86 per 100,000 people. This ranked South Africa as one of the top 10 countries with the highest crime rate.

Between April and June 2023, the South African Police Service (SAPS) recorded:

6,228 murders

36,808 burglaries at residential premises

43,036 total incidents

The average number of murders per day was 68. While this was lower than the first quarter of 2022/23, the numbers were still alarmingly high.

The most common crime in South Africa is housebreaking. In 2022/23, 1.1 million households experienced housebreaking.

Crime in South Africa is worse than in Afghanistan.