Israel Fighting on With Hezbollah Could Trigger US Military Involvement

There is fighting along a second front with Israel. The main activity has been in the South with Israel, Gaza and Hamas.

Hezbollah has announced the Death of 4 of their Terrorists as a result of Clashes with the IDF along the Border with Lebanon throughout today.

Hezbollah has about three to six times the rockets and troops as Hamas.

Heavy Clashes have been ongoing along the Border with Lebanon and Northern Israel all morning with Israeli Artillery reported to currently be Shelling a number of Militant Positions.

The live combat map for Israel, Gaza and Lebanon is here.

Hezbollah has announced the Death of 4 of their Terrorists as a result of Clashes with the IDF along the Border with Lebanon throughout today. pic.twitter.com/UqiXX6OEmj — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2023

Heavy Clashes have been ongoing along the Border with Lebanon and Northern Israel all morning with Israeli Artillery reported to currently be Shelling a number of Militant Positions. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2023

Urgent | Hezbollah: We targeted with direct weapons the Israeli army positions in Zarit, Al-Sadh, Jal Al-Deir, Al-Malikiyah, and Birkat Risha.

عاجل | حزب الله: استهدفنا بالأسلحة المباشرة مواقع الجيش الإسرائيلي في زرعيت والصدح وجل الدير والمالكية وبركة ريشا — الجزيرة – عاجل (@AJABreaking) October 17, 2023

Hezbollah: We targeted a gathering of soldiers in the Baranit barracks and caused a number of casualties, including one dead and one wounded.

Hezbollah statement: Today we targeted an Israeli tank in the Ramim barracks and caused casualties

A US Navy carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is maneuvering southwest of Cyprus. One of the likely threats to the aircraft carrier and escort ships is Hezbollah’s anti-ship missiles. As far as is known from open sources,… pic.twitter.com/1zifbsZBSf — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 15, 2023

President Biden and Janet Yellen Have Said the USA Can Handle and Afford Two Wars

There are two to three US aircraft carrier groups in the area.

About 2,000 U.S. troops have been told to get ready to deploy in anticipation of the ground offensive. The American soldiers would not be sent to Israel but could be assigned to other countries in the region for support roles such as medical assistance or providing security at gate crossings.

U.S. Defense Officials have reportedly convinced the Israeli Government not to launch a Preemptive Strike on Hezbollah Forces in Lebanon, with them promising that U.S. Naval Assets in the Eastern Mediterranean including the USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier (CVN-78) will… pic.twitter.com/1CPN8XCbrz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 16, 2023