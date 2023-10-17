Israel Fighting on With Hezbollah Could Trigger US Military Involvement

There is fighting along a second front with Israel. The main activity has been in the South with Israel, Gaza and Hamas.

Hezbollah has announced the Death of 4 of their Terrorists as a result of Clashes with the IDF along the Border with Lebanon throughout today.

Hezbollah has about three to six times the rockets and troops as Hamas.

Heavy Clashes have been ongoing along the Border with Lebanon and Northern Israel all morning with Israeli Artillery reported to currently be Shelling a number of Militant Positions.

The live combat map for Israel, Gaza and Lebanon is here.

Urgent | Hezbollah: We targeted with direct weapons the Israeli army positions in Zarit, Al-Sadh, Jal Al-Deir, Al-Malikiyah, and Birkat Risha.

Hezbollah: We targeted a gathering of soldiers in the Baranit barracks and caused a number of casualties, including one dead and one wounded.

Hezbollah statement: Today we targeted an Israeli tank in the Ramim barracks and caused casualties

President Biden and Janet Yellen Have Said the USA Can Handle and Afford Two Wars

There are two to three US aircraft carrier groups in the area.

About 2,000 U.S. troops have been told to get ready to deploy in anticipation of the ground offensive. The American soldiers would not be sent to Israel but could be assigned to other countries in the region for support roles such as medical assistance or providing security at gate crossings.

  1. Likely, Iran has paid North Korea in a joint nuclear weapons program. There could be a deal between them that Iran can transport a certain number of fissile cores to Iran where it could simultaneously launch multiple nuclear bombs on Israel for a real attempt at ending Israel as a country in a day.

    So, Hamas attacks Israel which leads to an Israeli attack in Gaza which leads to Hezbollah launching thousands of missiles on Israeli cities causing Israeli evacuations on the same scale as Gaza.

    Israel hold Iran responsible for both Hamas and Hezbollah. Israeli (and US?) attacks Iran and Iran responds with nukes.

    It’s not difficult to see how this could spiral far out of control.

