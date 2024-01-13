China’s Major Military Corruption

The USA intelligence agencies determined that China had uncovered major corruption in it military. Xi Jinping purged many Generals and top military leaders.

It was found out that there was water instead of fuel in missiles and the lids of missile silos are not reliable.

This could be just the tip of the iceberg of military corruption.

Russia recently found out at the start of the war with Ukraine that military trucks and other equipment were not properly maintained. There was also missing ammunition, supplies and equipment. There was widespread corruption that caused a loss of 30% of the budget over many years.

China has a similar problem of military corruption but at an unknown scale.

China will likely need to take many months to determine the scale and severity of the problems and it could take years to fix problems and verify quality. This means that China does not know how ready its military is to actually perform in combat operations.