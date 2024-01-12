Elon Musk SpaceX Plans Moonbase, Mars City and Terraformed Mars

Highlights of Elon Musk SpaceX Plans for 2024 and Beyond:

They have already increased the communication bandwidth of Starlink v2 mini to 188 Gbps.

There will be 150 launches of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy in 2024

Increase the speed and cadence of Starship launches.

Deploy Version 3 Starlink satellites via Starship in 2024.

Start testing the propellent transfer in the next launch

The Starship will be to achieve 200 tons of payload in reusable launch mode

They want to get the latency down below 20 milliseconds.

There will be two launch towers in Texas.

SpaceX wants to far exceed NASA goals for lunar Starship.

High launch rate to the moon will enable a sustained moon base like Space 1999’s moon base alpha.

Real Science of Mars Terraforming- Using Super Greenhouse Gases

If all the solar incident on Mars were to be captured with 100% efficiency, then Mars would warm to Earth-like temperatures in about 10 years. However, the efficiency of the greenhouse effect is plausibly about 10%, thus the time it would take to warm Mars would be ~100 years. This assumes, of course, adequate production of super greenhouse gases over that entire time. The super greenhouse gases desired for use on Mars would be per fluorinated compounds (PFCs) as these are not toxic, do not destroy ozone, will resist degradation by ultraviolet life, and are composed of elements (C, S, and F) that are present on Mars. Fluorine has been detected on Mars by Curiosity.

The Warming Phase of a terraforming project on Mars results in a planet with a thick CO2 atmosphere. The thickness is determined by the total releasable CO2 present on Mars.

The temperatures would become well above freezing and liquid water would become common on Mars. An Earth-like hydrological cycle is maintained. Photosynthetic organisms can be introduced as conditions warm and organic biomass is thus produced. A rich flora and fauna are present. A natural result of this is the biological consumption of the nitrate and perchlorate in the Martian soil producing N2 and O2 gas. While the pressure is high enough that humans do not need a space suit, they need a gas mask to provide O2 and prevent high levels of CO2 in the lungs.

Mars has enough CO2 for 15 millibars of pressure which is 65 times less than the pressure of 1,000 millibars at Earth’s sea level. Strip mining and processing the Nili Fossae mineral deposits would add 15 to 150 millibars.

Mars needs at about 65 millibars to reach the Armstrong limit. The Armstrong limit is where water does not boil at body temperature. Processing half of the Nili Fossae mineral deposits gets to that amount. The Mars atmosphere currently weighs 25 trillion tons. Getting to about 230 trillion tons is the Armstrong limit. Five times more is about the equivalent of the summit of Everest. Three times more than Everest pressure is Earth Sea level. Getting past the Armstrong limit would mean people could walk around with just an oxygen mask.

Martian atmosphere has a mass of 25 teratons, need to add at least another 200 teratons (200 trillion tons).

Getting to Everest pressure would take about 1300 trillion tons of Mars atmosphere. It will take about 4000 trillion tons to get to one earth sea level pressure.

Lower air pressure means there would be less warming. An atmosphere of 20 mbar would cause Mars warming of less than 10 K. Mars needs to be warmed ~60 K to allow liquid water to be stable. It would take a CO2 pressure of about 1 bar to produce greenhouse warming that would bring temperatures close to the melting point of ice.