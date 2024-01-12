OpenAI GPT 4.5 In Days Will Go Beyond Human Experts and More AI Predictions for 2024

2024 and every year going forward will have more and better AI. This intelligence explosion is attracting funding and resources exponentially and it revenue will go exponential.

AI expert, Dr Alan Thompson, expects OpenAI to release GPT 4.5 in days and it will exceed human experts in most intelligence tests.

A survey of thousands of AI experts does not expect AI to be capable of surpassing human in all tasks until about 2047 (13 years earlier than last years survey) and they do not expect AI to replace all human jobs until 2100-2150. However, most of them expect AI to accelerate technological develop by ten times within 5 years. How will technological advancement been rapidly accelerated from every month being a year of progress without complete world altering effects?

An Nvidia Expert, Jim Fan, Forecasts Synthetic Data Becoming Very Important

Synthetic data will be a significant research path in 2024. Many old techniques that were meant for board games and image generation are now revived with new meanings for LLMs.

This paper’s idea is simple: self-play + GAN. Intuitively, an LLM at iteration (t+1) plays an adversarial game against its older self at (t). (t+1) tries to tell a model’s output from real human’s output, while (t) tries to fool its opponent by generating text that looks as real as possible. Then the (t+1) parameters are copied to (t) and the self-improvement loop continues.

Most importantly, this method does not require human preference data. A supervised finetuning (SFT) dataset is enough to kick-start the self-play game.

I think this method is similar to GAIL in spirit. GAIL stands for “Generative Adversarial Imitation Learning”, which outperforms simple behavior cloning for control tasks like Robotics. It also runs this adversarial game that drives self-improvement, but with a physics simulator in the loop.

