In 1989, the NASA Voyager team showed false color images of Neptune so that we could see the clouds in the atmosphere. NASA did also show the unaltered images at the same time in 1989. The research paper showed black and white photos and again showed one false color image.

The deep blue false color image became the widely circulated image and it was mostly forgotten what the true color of Neptune is. Older reporters and scientists still remember, but the general public and even some younger scientists did not realize the true color of Neptune.

New Oxford University papers analyzed the seasons on Neptune and remind us that Neptune is a pale almost white color that is close to the color of Uranus.