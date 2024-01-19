What if Everyone in the Middle East Fought at the Same Time?

There is oppression all over the Middle East. The countries in the region are generally dominated by an ethnic or religious minority.

There were 483 million people in the middle east in 2023 and there will be about 500 million in 2024.

The largest socioethnic groups in the region are Arabs, Turks, Persians, Kurds, and Azerbaijanis but there are dozens of other ethnic groups that have hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions of members. Other indigenous, religious, or minority ethnic groups include: Armenians, Assyrians, Baloch, Copts, Cypriots, Druze, Gilaks, Greeks, Jews, Kawliya, Jews Kurds, Laz, Lurs, Mandaeans, Maronites, Mazanderanis, Mhallami, Nawar, Pontic Greeks, Rūm Christians, Samaritans, Shabaks, Talysh, Tats, Yazidis and Zazas.

The Kurds had a war in Iraq where up to 300,000 people died (1969, 1974-75).

Iran can put down protests and proto-civil wars in 2021, 2022 and 500-1000 people are likely killed. However, the families and the people don’t forget. 5-8 million Baloch have fought for freedom many times over the past few decades.

Iran has had a policy and strategy of supporting opposition groups in the territory of their enemies. Iran gives a few hundred million dollars a year to Hamas and a billion dollars to Hezbollah. Iran gives weapons and support to the Houthis at about a few hundred million or maybe a billion.

IF someone other countries or group gave money and weapons to a half dozen or a dozen similar size or larger groups in the area then Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan would all have intense conflicts happening.

Cheap and abundant drone weapons and other cheap and deadly weapons would increase the body counts.

There could be a dozen or more high intensity conflicts at the same time instead of about four now.

The Middle East already has the war in Gaza, civil war in Syria, Yemen civil war and Houthi fighting the US and allies in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has backed attacks on US bases in Iraq for months.

Hezbellah, another Iranian back terror organization, has had a relatively contained amount of fighting with about 300 killed over three months.

There has also been some fighting in the West Bank.

Iran fired missiles into Syria, Iraq and Pakistan after Iran had a bombing that killed a few dozen people. The bombing was claimed by ISIS.

What if Everyone in the Middle East Fought at the Same Time? Most of the Middle East would be in flames.