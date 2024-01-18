There have been full scale nuclear thermal rocket engines built and tested on the ground since the 1960s. The US had the NERVA project. The attraction is that the ISP would be up to triple the ISP of chemical rockets.
Nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) systems work by heating up a gas, usually hydrogen or ammonia, with a nuclear fission reactor and expanding that gas through a nozzle to produce efficient thrust.
All of the radiation is contained under normal operation.
NASA and the US government is again funding nuclear thermal rockets. There have been off and on nuclear thermal rockets program since the 1960s.
In 2022, DARPA announced its goal of conducting an in-space flight demonstration of nuclear thermal propulsion in 2026. In January 2023, NASA and DARPA announced a partnership to test a nuclear thermal rocket (NTR) engine in space as part of the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program. The goal of the DRACO project is to demonstrate revolutionary propulsion technology. This will be a smaller rocket that will only work in space. It will not take off from the ground.
ISP is a measure of fuel efficiency. Higher ISP is good because if two rockets have the same amount of fuel, then they could have thrust for longer with more fuel efficiency. This would in general mean more speed and faster travel times. However, if the rockets are not equal in fuel then a lower fuel efficiency rocket can get to the same or higher speed.
IF SpaceX has fully reusable Starships, then they could bring up loads of methane fuel and keep it in fuel depots. They could refuel rockets. They can launch a Mars rocket with multiple tanker rockets. The tanker rockets would act as another stage. The tanks would also need to fly at the same speed. They could all use up 80% of their fuel. Four tankers could then refuel the main rocket. It could be fully refueled for a final burst of speed or to decelerate from double the normal speed.
Ten or twenty launches and refuelings could be very expensive. However, if the rockets are fully reusable then it is only the incremental cost of fuel. This could be as little as $200,000 to $2 million.
2 thoughts on “Nuclear Thermal Rocket Engines”
BWXT is expected to fly what is functionally a NERVA derivative engine. DRACO is solely to bring a NERVA type engine to orbit and demonstrate it actually works there, so not that revolutionary.
Also the radioactivity isn’t contained, just sufficiently shielded to protect the payload only. Anything not covered by the shadow shield is going to have a bad day.
I’m sure he means that the exhaust doesn’t contain radioisotopes, not that the engine isn’t radiating like crazy while in operation.
You’ve got the chemical rockets, that have high thrust to weight ratios, and are good up to 380 for methane, 450 for H2.
Nerva had a specific impulse of about 850, the nuclear lightbulb was expected to have a specific impulse of 1800 or so, that’s probably as high as you’d get without nuclear fuel leakage.
A nuclear powered ion rocket could have an arbitrarily high ISP, but practically, the thrust drops off as the ISP rises, and if you can’t use all your fuel before the trip is done, what was the point of bringing it? So, say 10,000.
If leakage is acceptable the nuclear salt water rocket might reach 6-7000 seconds, and a thrust to weight ratio comparable to chemical rockets. That would actually beat the ion rocket, because you’d spend the whole trip at high speed, instead of half accelerating, and half slowing down. But you couldn’t use it to land or take off from anywhere you intended people to be.
I think the ion rocket generally beats nuclear thermal, but with nuclear thermal you can land on Mars without a second propulsion system. OTOH, since you’re already using chemical rockets to get to orbit?
Go with Starship, and a nuclear ion tug, so it arrives at Mars fully fueled. That’s what I’d do.