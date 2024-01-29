Excess Global Deaths Continue and Total Around Triple Total COVID Deaths

Researchers published in the peer-reviewed Nature in Dec 2022 estimated that there were 14.83 million excess deaths globally (2020-2022), 2.74 times more deaths than the 5.42 million reported as due to COVID-19 for the period. The Global Covid deaths greatly in declined in 2023 but the excess deaths continued at far higher levels. In Japan excess deaths have risen to 20-25% beyond actuarially expected deaths.
What does this mean excess deaths? It means after insurance actuaries and scientists adjust for age and all other factors they have been able to precisely predict how many deaths should be happening. They compare to what was happening in 2015-2019 and find that the world has way more deaths than expected.
When the world has 10-15% more deaths than expected where it shows up in the global deaths statistics then something is horribly wrong. The spike in the chart below in the 1960s was the Communist China famine that killed 20-40 million over a three year period.
One in four of the current excess deaths from 2020-2023 were COVID deaths. The global COVID deaths in 2023 have dropped to about 100,000-200,000 but the global excess deaths are still millions beyond where they should be.
Latest figures show that in 2022, over 39,000 people in England died prematurely of cardiovascular conditions including heart attacks, coronary heart disease and stroke – an average of 750 people each week. It is the highest annual total since 2008. The UK heart disease deaths are part of the excess death picture. Last year, the British Heart Foundation reported that there have been over 100,000 excess deaths involving cardiovascular conditions in England since February 2020, in an analysis of data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID).
PNAS – Nov 2023, Variability in excess deaths across countries with different vulnerability during 2020–2023 The excess deaths for the US is 12% of all deaths for 2020-2023 and is over 1.2 million people.
11 thoughts on “Excess Global Deaths Continue and Total Around Triple Total COVID Deaths”
How many deaths from the flu?
How do we measure excess deaths because the government and social media scared people away from visiting the doctor regarding heart disease, cancer, etc?
I wonder how many deaths were caused by the fear and depression the lock-down proponents/teacher’s union/college administrators inflicted upon students who had almost no risk of COVID death? Elementary School, Jr. High, High School, and College are the most important years for social development.
Yet the fearmongerers didn’t care. “You might kill granny!” Of course, most grannies didn’t want to be locked up either.
Authoritarians are evil. People who bow down to authoritarians are weak, selfish, and evil.
Thank God for the freedom lovers in Texas, Florida, Georgia, etc. We’d still be in lockdowns if people like Rogerio Penna were in charge…
A lot of these are people who avoided an early diagnosis and treatment by missing their doctors during the lockdowns.
I am 99% sure the excess deaths are due to climate change and nothing to do with a forced medical intervention from a couple of years ago.
People are most definitely dying because they do not get enough Taylor Swift in their news. There was a Taylor Swift shortage that started in January-February 2021.
You’re a strange one Combinatorics. You’re right on the money with COVID but seem to be completely lost on the Russian – Ukraine war.
Just know the ones who brought you COVID, also brought you the Russian – Ukraine war.
Of course, no one wants to talk about the elephant in the room : as luck would have it, if you look at country statistics, mortality always increases after anti-covid vaccination campaigns. But of course, if you dare to question the official propaganda, you’re just a nasty conspiracy theorist.
They are above average.
But still quite below Covid pandemic levels. And most importantly, no huge peaks of 110%, 90% 50% excess like at Covid time, depending on country. (and let’s not forget we got those huge excess death peaks EVEN WITH ALL the precautions. It would be much more without precautions.)
Maybe you have noticed that Covid is over and yet the excess deaths are still too high. Almost as if something was done to younger healthy people who should not be at risk of dying.
It better be below Covid pandemic levels, given that the pandemic is over. It SHOULD be back to pre-Covid levels by now, except that something about Covid, or more likely the response to it, caused a durable reduction in world health.
The troubling thing is these excess deaths are amongst the young and not the elderly, as was the case with COVID. In the UK average age of death for COVID was above life expectancy.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/averageageofthosewhohaddiedwithcovid19