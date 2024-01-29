Excess Global Deaths Continue and Total Around Triple Total COVID Deaths

Researchers published in the peer-reviewed Nature in Dec 2022 estimated that there were 14.83 million excess deaths globally (2020-2022), 2.74 times more deaths than the 5.42 million reported as due to COVID-19 for the period. The Global Covid deaths greatly in declined in 2023 but the excess deaths continued at far higher levels. In Japan excess deaths have risen to 20-25% beyond actuarially expected deaths.

What does this mean excess deaths? It means after insurance actuaries and scientists adjust for age and all other factors they have been able to precisely predict how many deaths should be happening. They compare to what was happening in 2015-2019 and find that the world has way more deaths than expected.

When the world has 10-15% more deaths than expected where it shows up in the global deaths statistics then something is horribly wrong. The spike in the chart below in the 1960s was the Communist China famine that killed 20-40 million over a three year period.

One in four of the current excess deaths from 2020-2023 were COVID deaths. The global COVID deaths in 2023 have dropped to about 100,000-200,000 but the global excess deaths are still millions beyond where they should be.



Latest figures show that in 2022, over 39,000 people in England died prematurely of cardiovascular conditions including heart attacks, coronary heart disease and stroke – an average of 750 people each week. It is the highest annual total since 2008. The UK heart disease deaths are part of the excess death picture. Last year, the British Heart Foundation reported that there have been over 100,000 excess deaths involving cardiovascular conditions in England since February 2020, in an analysis of data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID).

PNAS – Nov 2023, Variability in excess deaths across countries with different vulnerability during 2020–2023 The excess deaths for the US is 12% of all deaths for 2020-2023 and is over 1.2 million people.