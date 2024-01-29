70,000+ Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Forces in Syria

The US Tower 22 base at the intersection of Jordan, Syria and Iraq was attacked and three US soldiers were killed and dozens were seriously injured. US Air Force and military mobilization to the Middle East is happening now. There was already deployment of the some of the US Navy and thousands of marines. The minimal US military objectives will be to deter the 160 attacks made by Iranian backed forces over the last three months and to make commercial shipping via the Persian Gulf secure.

In 2023, an Iranian major general close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has estimated that the IRGC (Iran’s Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards) had created 82 fighting units in Syria since the beginning of its intervention, amounting to some 70,000 armed men.

There are reports from 2010 that the Houthi Rebels had about 100,000 to 120,000 armed men. As of 2015, the group is reported to have attracted new supporters from outside their traditional demographics.

Tehran’s axes of intervention in Syria are:

1) To protect the Shi`a minorities in Syria;

2) to create a corridor to the shores of the Mediterranean by eliminating the American presence; and

3) to create the conditions for an encirclement maneuver of the Israeli state if necessary, pre-positioning men and military equipment on the outskirts of the Golan Heights without opening fire on Israeli positions.

There is no time limit on any of the objectives. It is not a question of conquering an area and then withdrawing as soon as peace is signed. The Quds Force wants to establish Pax Irania in Syria and in all the countries of the Axis of Resistance.

Before being killed in a U.S. strike, the then Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani declared in 2018: “The IRGC has a structure, statutes, rules and regulations, but in reality [it is] an intellectual system” in which every action is sacred. The aim of Soleimani was summarized as: to create opportunities out of dark crises.

Iran has forces and militia in Iraq.