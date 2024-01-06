Lead LK99 Researcher – Will Update Room Temperature Superconducting Work and Future Superconducting Plans on Jan 9 2024

Prof. Lee Seokbae, the L in LK99, is going to introduce the room temperature superconducting research he has conducted and their future on Jan 9th. It will be the first time we can see his formal statement.

Seokbae Lee had his team are scheduled to show a video of Meissner levitation with flux pinning in less than two months at the major US APS conference. The paragraph describing the planned presentation and the scheduling of the presentations would not be made without strong verification and certainty that everything was working.

It is already late afternoon on Sunday, Jan 7 in South Korea. South Korea is 14 hours ahead of the east coast of the USA.

Seokbae Lee is now the CEO of the Quantum Energy Research Institute.

Prof. Lee Seokbae is going to introduce the research he has conducted and their future on Jan 9th. It will be the first time we can see his formal statement. pic.twitter.com/KTeYuZ2GFQ — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 5, 2024

The K in LK99 is Hyun-tak Kim. Kim and Kwon have formed a separate company CCS.

The Seokbae Kim APS presentation brief is here.

There has been separate multiple Chinese experimental results with similar to LK99 copper substitute lead apatite materials showing near room temperature weak superconducting effects.

I believe there has been and still is a lot more research and activity and results than have been publicly reported.

What is known and the controversies are not consistent with it was all a copper sulfate mistake.

APS Presentation Planned in Two Months

We synthesized materials, Pb10-xCux(P(O1-ySy)4)6O1-zSz (PCPOSOS), called PCPOSOS, which exhibit superconducting behavior at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. These materials displayed characteristics of a superconductor, including zero resistance, the Meissner effect, and partial levitation when placed on a magnet (arXiv: 2307.12037). The partial levitation is caused by an inhomogeneity in the magnetic field of the magnet and occurred within the range of critical magnetic fields, Hc1 and Hc2. That is, the magnetic field of the magnet increased with going from center to the edge of magnet. The magnet had approximately 2000G at the center and approximately 3,000G at its edge. The levitation occurred near center. This indicates the center of the magnet is close to Hc1. It disappeared between center and the edge near Hc2, with Hc1 being much smaller than Hc2, because the magnetic moment at Hc2 is much smaller than that at Hc1. When the magnet is slightly moved, the levitation returns to its original position. This phenomenon is analyzed as flux pinning, which is typical of a type-II superconductor. Moreover, the quantum-locking phenomenon, characteristic of a Type-I superconductor, may appear. However, we interpret PCPOSOS as a Type-II superconductor. We will show two videos of levitations and two videos of magnets.

Kim and Kwon – CCS company

Prof. Kwon & Kim came out of Q-centre and started running a new company named CCS. CCS hosted the first business briefing for institutional investors on December 18th.

JH Kim, the heroic experimental chemist (the K, in LK-99), is no longer part of the team, leaving Lee as the principal author from Quantum Energy Korea

* The compound from Aug has been characterized further, no longer a mere lead apatite, but now PCPOSOS, with substitutions of Sulphur for Oxygen in some positions

* They don’t even claim the LK-99 name anymore (because that would, uh.. refer to a different compound)

* However, the team has confirmed Type-II superconductivity at room temperature and pressure, confirmed the Meissner effect, explained the partial levitation seen (it’s because the critical magnetic field that knocks out the superconductive effect is close enough that normal variation in magnetic field strength trigger the threshold)

Important Recent LK99 News

Chinese teams with experimental results support LK99 – Copper substituted lead apatite.

Possible Meissner effect near room temperature in copper-substituted lead apatite

With copper-substituted lead apatite below room temperature, we observe diamagnetic dc magnetization under magnetic field of 25 Oe with remarkable bifurcation between zero-field-cooling and field-cooling measurements, and under 200 Oe it changes to be paramagnetism. A glassy memory effect is found during cooling. Typical hysteresis loops for superconductors are detected below 250 K, along with an asymmetry between forward and backward sweep of magnetic field. Our experiment suggests at room temperature the Meissner effect is possibly present in this material.

Chinese universities and research labs have published experimental evidence in support of LK99 as a room temperature superconductor. The amount of superconducting material that is made in pile of LK99 powder is small. The LK99 needs to have precisely located copper and phosphorous. This leaves one dimensional molecular chains of superconducting material. All previous superconductors have been found to absorb microwaves. It is the nature of superconducting material that they exclude magnetic fields and thus the electronic and magnetic behavior is observed based on interaction with microwaves.

The US military (Air Force Research Lab) gave some small funding to Chapman University to work on thin film LK99. Thin film LK99 is the only form of the materials with reported superconducting levels of low resistance.