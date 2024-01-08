Gut Bacteria Protects Against Obesity and Over Exposure to Antibiotics Makes Us More Fat

The worldwide prevalence of childhood obesity has risen dramatically over the last 30 years. In the United States, approximately 20% of school-age children are considered obese, resulting in a significant public health concern. The etiology of childhood obesity is complex, and both genetic and environmental factors contribute to the development of the disease. Recently, early-life disruption to the gut microbiota by antibiotic treatment has been proposed as a risk factor for childhood obesity.

However, epidemiological surveys have produced conflicting results regarding whether early-life antibiotics correlate with a higher body mass index, prompting further research into how the early-life microbiota could be protective against obesity. Importantly, these epidemiological surveys did not consider the children’s diet and therefore may be missing relevant synergistic effects between antibiotics and other environmental factors. To answer this gap in knowledge, researchers developed a mouse model in which young mice were concurrently exposed to antibiotics and an obesogenic HF diet. Specifically, we investigated the effects of penicillin, which belongs to the most commonly prescribed class of antibiotics in the United States. They determined that early-life penicillin exposure accelerates the development of HF diet-induced obesity by disrupting interactions between the SI microbiota and IECs. They further demonstrated that depletion of Lactobacillus species in the SI of mice given antibiotics and an HF diet led to excess adiposity. Specifically, an HF diet and antibiotics reduced the abundance of the Lactobacillus-derived metabolite, PLA, which regulates PPAR-γ in IECs and protects against HF diet-induced obesity.

They determined that early-life concurrent exposure to antibiotics and an HF diet perturbs lipid metabolism in IECs and provides further evidence for the SI’s significant role in regulating whole-body lipid homeostasis. In obese patients, SI lipid metabolism is significantly altered, suggesting that dysregulation of intestinal lipid metabolism contributes to metabolic dysfunction. Interestingly, proteins increased in the SI of obese patients (FABP1, FABP2, MTP) corresponded to genes upregulated in the SI of mice exposed to an HF diet and antibiotics. They determined that mice given an HF diet and antibiotics accumulate significantly more triglycerides in their IECs and serum but did not absorb more fat from their diet. Together, these data support the hypothesis that concurrent exposure to an HF diet and antibiotics perturbs intestinal lipid metabolism and leads to greater lipoprotein secretion, consistent with what is observed in obese patients.

They propose that these changes in intestinal lipid metabolism, at least in part, are due to loss of PPAR-γ signaling. Previous research has demonstrated that disruption to the gut microbiota decreases PPAR-γ activity in the intestine, consistent with our observation that an HF diet and LDP treatment reduces PPAR-γ in the SI. The role of PPAR-γ in lipid metabolism is cell-type-specific. For instance, in the adipose tissue, PPAR-γ promotes lipid storage and lipogenesis, whereas in macrophages, PPAR-γ reduces free fatty acid and triglyceride accumulation. In the intestine, deletion of PPAR-γ resulted in elevated serum triglycerides, agreeing with the model in which depletion of intestinal PPAR-γ coincides with significantly greater triglycerides in fasted serum. Therefore, intestinal PPAR-γ presents a promising target to regulate lipid metabolism and reduce metabolic dysfunction during exposure to an HF diet. Indeed, treatment with the PPAR-γ agonist, Rosiglitazone, represses the expression of intestinal apoB and reduces triglyceride secretion in a hamster model. Collectively, these findings highlight the role of intestinal lipid metabolism, specifically PPAR-γ, in protecting against metabolic dysfunction.

Due to the transient colonization of probiotics, direct administration of the beneficial Lactobacillus-derived metabolite may have better success in preventing metabolic dysfunction. They identified a Lactobacillus-derived metabolite, PLA, that activates intestinal PPAR-γ and protects young mice from metabolic dysfunction due to concurrent exposure to an HF diet and antibiotics. Multiple bacterial species produce PLA, including species belonging to the Bifidobacteriaceae and Peptostreptococcaceae families. Interestingly, they see a depletion of Bifidobacteriaceae and Peptostreptococcaceae in mice fed an HF diet and mice exposed to an HF diet and antibiotics, suggesting that multiple bacterial species may contribute to PLA production in the intestine. Significantly, PLA is present in the feces of infants and correlates with the abundance of Bifidobacterium, indicating that this metabolite is a component of the early-life gut metabolome in humans. Previous work revealed that PLA upregulated an adipose tissue-specific isoform of PPAR-γ, and they have now determined that PLA also increases intestinal PPAR-γ activity and abundance. We then extended these findings by showing that PLA inhibits lipid secretion in IECs and prevents antibiotic-induced excess adiposity in young mice during consumption of an obesogenic HF diet. Collectively, they identified a previously unknown mechanism by which the early-life microbiota communicates with the intestinal epithelium to decrease HF-induced obesity, providing new evidence linking early-life antibiotic exposure to childhood obesity.

An early-life microbiota metabolite protects against obesity by regulating intestinal lipid metabolism

Highlights

• Early-life exposure to antibiotics and a HF diet exacerbates obesity

• Loss of small intestinal Lactobacillaceae leads to increased adiposity

• Antibiotics and a HF diet exacerbate adiposity via depletion of intestinal PPAR-γ

• Lactobacillus-derived phenyllactic acid protects against antibiotic-induced obesity

Summary

The mechanisms by which the early-life microbiota protects against environmental factors that promote childhood obesity remain largely unknown. Using a mouse model in which young mice are simultaneously exposed to antibiotics and a high-fat (HF) diet, we show that Lactobacillus species, predominant members of the small intestine (SI) microbiota, regulate intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) to limit diet-induced obesity during early life. A Lactobacillus-derived metabolite, phenyllactic acid (PLA), protects against metabolic dysfunction caused by early-life exposure to antibiotics and a HF diet by increasing the abundance of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ (PPAR-γ) in SI IECs. Therefore, PLA is a microbiota-derived metabolite that activates protective pathways in the small intestinal epithelium to regulate intestinal lipid metabolism and prevent antibiotic-associated obesity during early life.