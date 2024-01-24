Is the Barry-1 an Inexpensive Dark Matter Experiment? $3 Million Tests Quantized Inertia versus Billions on Dark Matter

Dark matter is claimed to make up over 80% of all matter in the universe, but scientists have never seen it. We only assume it exists because, without it, the behavior of stars, planets and galaxies simply wouldn’t make sense.
Quantized Inertia is another theory for explaining the shape and behavior of stars, planets and galaxies.
There has been decades of dark matter experiments. The DOE has dozens of funded experiments every year for the last few decades. The science and astronomy experiments are mostly in the $2 to $50 million range. There is also european and other nations funding Dark matter experiments.
In 2020, ten tons of liquid xenon will be pumped into a tank nestled nearly a mile underground at the heart of a former gold mine in South Dakota. With this giant vat of chemicals, scientists hope to detect the historically undetectable, a mysterious substance that makes up more than 85 percent of all mass in our universe: dark matter. “One of the annoying features of dark matter is we have really no idea [what it is],” says Murdock Gilchriese, project director of this experiment, known as LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ). “We know it exists, but as a particle and what its mass is, there’s a huge range.”
300 researchers published a few LUX-ZEPLIN result papers. They confirm the instrument meets specifications and operational goals. They have the expected background detection but have not detected dark matter.
Liquid xenon costs about $1,000 per kilogram. Ten tons of liquid xenon costs $10 million. There has to be the detectors, the work to put the liquid xenon a mile underground. 300 scientists and technicians are working and monitoring the experiment for 3 years so far and the experiment could run for a decade or two.
LZ was one of three major 2020 era experiments funded by the DOE and NSF that aim to directly detect dark matter, a goal that has tantalized scientists for over thirty years. While past experiments such as LUX, the predecessor to LZ, came up short, this next generation of projects hopes to tackle the challenge using systems with unprecedented scale and sensitivity.
There are people who complain that the Quantized Inertia experiments are a waste of money. The Quantized Inertia experiments have added up to be about $5 million including the in space test. IF the Quantized Inertia experiment succeeds not only will it disprove Dark Matter but we will get fantastic propulsion systems.
30 years of Dark Matter work at an average of $100 million per year would be $3 billion. There are 5000+ researchers working on Dark Matter. This is about $5+ billion per year in salaries and $10 billion including facilities and other costs.
We have arguments that only the multi-billion mainstream physics science experiments get funding. The particle detectors are getting very little science value for the tens of billions spent over the last few decades. The last major particle detection was long ago.
We need to be more creative in how we test physics and science at the edges.
6 thoughts on “Is the Barry-1 an Inexpensive Dark Matter Experiment? $3 Million Tests Quantized Inertia versus Billions on Dark Matter”
So, when it is claimed that gravitational lensing is occurring further out around merged galaxies as if the visible matter was slown down by electromagnetic interactions but some other matter that has gravitational mass but was not slown down by EM interactions (the definition of dark matter) moved further out after the collision—are people making that claim wrong, lying or incorrectly dismissing the quantized inertia theory’s ability to explain such observations? Can quantized inertia explain such lensing—assuming it is real?
Dark matter is a theory. It has never been proven by experiment. QI is a competing theory that seems to explain some observed things. Why not test it? If it sounds out, then there you go. If not, then dark matter is still the prevailing theory until something else comes along. The thing is, science is a basket full of theories proved or disproved by observable and repeatable experiments. Works or fails, I think this experiment is a good thing.
“The particle detectors are getting very little science value for the tens of billions spent over the last few decades.”
But thats not quite true. Their failure to discover all the postulated particles like supersymetry and the like are disproving all the theories that require the existence of such. Same with dark matter and dark energy. The failure to detect these also disprove the theories that require their existence. However, there comes a point where continuing to do the same approach again and again starts to meet Einstein’s definition of insanity. By this standard, testing the quantized inertial propulsion system is the most sane and rational scientific experiment in this field. Not to mention the cost of it makes it a steal.
The thing is, quantized inertia can be perfectly real, and the Barry 1 experiment could still easily fail, because there’s a huge difference between the Unruh radiation being damped by a cosmological horizon, and by a metal plate. And all the dark matter issues quantized inertial is supposed to explain rely on the former.
Dark matter and dark energy are like the modern-day version of the luminifrous aether. They were postulated to support existing theory just like the aether was postulated to support theories in the 19th century. Like the eather, dark energy and dark matter have never been directly observed or created in a laboratory despite the billions of Dollars spent to verify their existence. This tells me that neither dark energy or dark matter exist and as consequence the theories their existence is postulated to support also are incorrect. I think physics is on the verge of another breakthrough just like it was right before Relativity and Quantum Theory were developed.
This quantized inertia propulsion experiment, if successful, will lead the way to a physics breakthrough.
+1. You need to be able to explain and repeat it or it is just theology.