Is the Barry-1 an Inexpensive Dark Matter Experiment? $3 Million Tests Quantized Inertia versus Billions on Dark Matter

Dark matter is claimed to make up over 80% of all matter in the universe, but scientists have never seen it. We only assume it exists because, without it, the behavior of stars, planets and galaxies simply wouldn’t make sense.

Quantized Inertia is another theory for explaining the shape and behavior of stars, planets and galaxies.

There has been decades of dark matter experiments. The DOE has dozens of funded experiments every year for the last few decades. The science and astronomy experiments are mostly in the $2 to $50 million range. There is also european and other nations funding Dark matter experiments.

In 2020, ten tons of liquid xenon will be pumped into a tank nestled nearly a mile underground at the heart of a former gold mine in South Dakota. With this giant vat of chemicals, scientists hope to detect the historically undetectable, a mysterious substance that makes up more than 85 percent of all mass in our universe: dark matter. “One of the annoying features of dark matter is we have really no idea [what it is],” says Murdock Gilchriese, project director of this experiment, known as LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ). “We know it exists, but as a particle and what its mass is, there’s a huge range.”

300 researchers published a few LUX-ZEPLIN result papers. They confirm the instrument meets specifications and operational goals. They have the expected background detection but have not detected dark matter.

Liquid xenon costs about $1,000 per kilogram. Ten tons of liquid xenon costs $10 million. There has to be the detectors, the work to put the liquid xenon a mile underground. 300 scientists and technicians are working and monitoring the experiment for 3 years so far and the experiment could run for a decade or two.

LZ was one of three major 2020 era experiments funded by the DOE and NSF that aim to directly detect dark matter, a goal that has tantalized scientists for over thirty years. While past experiments such as LUX, the predecessor to LZ, came up short, this next generation of projects hopes to tackle the challenge using systems with unprecedented scale and sensitivity.

There are people who complain that the Quantized Inertia experiments are a waste of money. The Quantized Inertia experiments have added up to be about $5 million including the in space test. IF the Quantized Inertia experiment succeeds not only will it disprove Dark Matter but we will get fantastic propulsion systems.

30 years of Dark Matter work at an average of $100 million per year would be $3 billion. There are 5000+ researchers working on Dark Matter. This is about $5+ billion per year in salaries and $10 billion including facilities and other costs.

We have arguments that only the multi-billion mainstream physics science experiments get funding. The particle detectors are getting very little science value for the tens of billions spent over the last few decades. The last major particle detection was long ago.

We need to be more creative in how we test physics and science at the edges.