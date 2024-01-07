Plan to Prototype Simple Space Telescope Arrays on the Moon

NASA NIAC willl investigate the details of building a high-resolution, long-baseline, optical imaging interferometer on the lunar surface in conjunction with the Artemis Program.

A lunar infrastructure can happen over the next few years through the NASAArtemis Program and the SpaceX Lunar Starsihp.

The study of a lunar surface-based interferometer will be a huge step forward to larger arrays on both the moon and free-flying in space, over a wide variety of wavelengths and science topics. It will determine, given the current and anticipated state of our space technology and human exploration plans, whether it is better to pursue designs for the lunar surface or for deep space.

The researchers envision advancements in Astrophysics (study of stellar magnetic activity, the nuclei of active galaxies, dynamics on many scales) and inengineering such a facility, by determining the best way to incorporate variable length optical delay lines combining beams from variable array configurations on the lunar surface, study the advantages and disadvantages of various size individual mirror elements and find the optimal size for meeting both the mission’s technical and scientific goals.

They will also develop a plan for maintaining and evolving the facility over time, using a mix of human and robotic support. This lunar facility will foster technical advances that would help enable not only an UV-optical interferometer, but also other large space interferometers like Black Hole Imager (X-ray, black hole event horizons), Life Finder (searching for signs of life), and Planet Imager (imaging terrestrial type planets around other stars). The excitement of building a major facility like this on the Moon, in conjunction with the human spaceflight program, and the science accomplished with it, will generate tremendous public and community interest in the same way as did the collaboration between the Space Shuttle Program and Hubble Space Telescope Project.