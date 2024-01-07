New Technology Would Halve the Weight of Hydrogen and Oxygen Production in Microgravity

A new approach would use a magnetohydrodynamic electrolytic cell to extract and separate oxygen and hydrogen gas without moving parts in microgravity. This removes the need for a forced water recirculation loop and associated ancillary equipment such as pumps or centrifuges. Preliminary estimations indicate that the integration of functionalities leads to up to 50% mass budget reductions with respect to the Oxygen Generation Assembly architecture for a 99% reliability level. These values apply to a standard four-crew Mars transfer with 3.36 kg oxygen consumption per day.

A NASA NIAC Phase 1 study will analyze the feasibility of the concept and its integration into a suitable oxygen production architecture, motivating this proposal. Its successful development would effectively enable the recycling of water and oxygen in long-term space travel. Additional technologies of interest to NASA and the general public, such as water-based SmallSat propulsion or in-situ resource utilization, would also benefit from the concepts introduced here.