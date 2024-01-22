Rocket Labs Falcon 9 Class Neutron Rocket Slipping to 2025

Rocket Labs is launching its Electron rocket for payloads of about 200-300 kg. They will try to launch 22 missions in 2024. They will continue developing a new engine and new rocket to reach a reusable Neutron, Falcon 9 class rocket. It is looking the engine program is a bit behind schedule and the first launch of Neutron could be in 2025 instead of 2024.

Rocket Labs might be able to achieve profitability in 2026.