Shield AI is a defense technology company building one of the world’s best AI pilot for aircraft and also makes the V-BAT Teams AI drone swarm product.

The Shield AI drones take off vertically and then tilt and fly horizontally at high speed. It will give 24/7 coverage, over 30,000 square miles, to find, fix, and put at risk over a thousand adversarial assets in a GPS- and Comms- contested environment.

This is not some pre-scripted drone light show. It’s fully autonomous, read and react, complex mission execution from take-off to landing. V-BAT Teams is powered by Hivemind, the world’s best AI pilot and the most strategic defense tech of our generation. AI pilots enable aircraft to maneuver without GPS or communications and enable the concept of intelligent teaming – the ability to autonomously read and react to each other, adversaries, and the environment to accomplish the mission.

And every mission makes them better. Like self-driving cars, when one V-BAT flies, the fleet learns. Flight experience is accumulated, retained, and shared at unprecedented speeds and scales. Winning is not enough, this is how we dominate, this is why the enemy is going to stay home.

V-BAT Teams enables multiple V-BATs to autonomously execute missions in electronically contested environments while reading and reacting to adversaries, the environment, and the other V-BATs executing the mission. It comes in the form of a modular Nvidia GPU upgrade running Hivemind, Shield AI’s AI pilot, which is loaded into the modular payload bay of the V-BAT.

V-BAT Teams enables warfighters to have 24/7 comprehensive coverage over large geographic regions to find, fix, and target thousands of enemy assets in operational, electronically contested areas at an affordable price.

Features and Capabilities:

AI and Autonomy Breakthroughs: Powered by Shield AI’s Hivemind AI pilot, V-BAT Teams operate autonomously in high-threat environments without the dependence on GPS or communications.

Scalability: Starting with smaller formations in 2023, V-BAT Teams can scale to support hundreds and even thousands of aircraft in future deployments.

Streamlined System Updates: V-BAT Teams receives quarterly software updates and biennial autonomy compute payload releases.

Timeline:

Shield AI is now accepting orders for V-BAT Teams, with deliveries occurring in 2024. As defense technology continues to evolve, V-BAT Teams are positioned at the forefront, ushering in a new era of aerial autonomy in military operations.