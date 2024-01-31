Skynet Funded by Silicon Valley VCs

As of December 29, 2023, Shield AI has a valuation of $2.8 billion and has raised $742.5 million in funding across nine rounds. It has funding from the top silicon valley and technology venture capitalists. The new silicon valley drone companies are pushing more aggressively than previous DARPA-Lockheed Gremlin drone swarm projects.

Modern warfare between advanced militaries is no longer about 1v1 weapons capability but forcing the enemy to consistently expend higher-priced weapons on your cheaper assets. V-BAT Teams unlocks intelligent, affordable mass that will overwhelm adversaries through superiority of numbers which will saturate area defense systems and will force them to waste guided-munition stockpiles and trade them for comparatively cheap aircraft.

Shield AI drones are integrating night time sensors and laser targeting. They include compact and effective missiles. the claim 6 pounds of precision explosive will 80% as effective as a 500 lb bomb.

They show upgraded and fully software control systems to coordinate across 30,000 miles of battlefield and are simulating cross Europe coordination.