Ukraine’s One Million FPV Drones Is Outnumbered by 5 Million Russian Drones

Nextbigfuture has written about the drone attack and counter drone jamming defenses used in the Ukraine-Russia War.

There is a new New Scientist article (behind a Paywall) talking about “What Does Ukraine’s Million Drone Army mean for the Future of War?”

The First Person Drones are a delivery method for grenades and rocket propelled grenades and other simple explosives.

RPG-7s have been popular for about two decades and built and used by many countries. They are low cost from $500-2000 for a launcher and $100-500 per rocket. RPGs stand for rocket propelled grenades and they have a range of about 900 meters.

As of October 2022, more than nine million RPG-7s have been produced. The RPG-7 is a portable, shoulder-launched, anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher that has been in production since 1958.

Think not of one millions FPV drones, but think of 2700 Ukrainian FPV drones ($200-400 each) used and expended per day combined with the ($100-200 RPG7 grenade. There is no pristine fleet of one million drones, everything is being destroyed and used up in the same day or same week.

This is going against 12000-15000 Russian FPG drones per day with their grenades.

This will be up from the level produced at the end of 2023. By October, November of 2023, Ukraine production was about 50,000 FPV drones per month versus 300,000 Russian FPV drones per month.

In late 2023, it was already 1700 Ukrainian FPV drones used and expended per day combined with RPG7 grenade or other grenades against 8,000 Russian FPV drones per day.

There are drone launcher teams and drone jamming teams on both sides.

This needs to be looked at in context of grenades, mortars and artillery.

Common ranges for mid-level drones are 400 meters to 3 kilometers or 0.25 to 1.5 kilometers. While toy drones can fly between 50-100 meters, FPV drones can fly between 8-10km. Those ranges are under optimal conditions. The drone team has to keep moving, the drones themselves are going into a jamming environment and everyone is being shot at by drones, artillery and other weapons.

Mortars come in a range of calibres. The common 120mm mortar has a lethal radius of 30 meters from the point of impact, and has been given a 10% probability of ‘incapacitation’ at 100m. Mortars are typically used as indirect fire weapons. Mortars and Artillery and Grenades have been used since WW1.

As of November 2023, Ukraine uses about 240,000 artillery shells per month. The CEO of Rheinmetall, one of Europe’s largest arms manufacturers, says Ukraine needs around 1.5 million artillery shells annually.

The usage of artillery in the war is about 6000-8000 shells per day by Ukraine and about 20,000 shells per day by Russia.

In WW2, everyone knows from the WW2 movies, the soldier would radio in the artillery strike. This would have a probability of hitting the target. There would also be artillery battles where the weapon systems would attack each other. Everyone is trying to spot and kill each other.

RPGs have been dangerous and a threat for decades. They are combined with drones to get some more range and accuracy and the ability to provide their own spotting. Both sides have them and are using them.

More Dangerous for Soldiers and Tanks Means Stalemate No Advancing

This means more danger and destruction but it also more difficult for either side to advance. If you are a regular soldier, then you are trying to stay hidden under tree or other cover. You do not want to spotted from the air or anywhere else. If you are exposed anywhere within 3 miles of the front then you have a high likelihood of ending up dead. The front got a big larger. It used to be one mile or so and now the lethality for the 2-3 mile area has gotten worse bad but the first mile is still the worst.

This also means more danger for tanks and trucks and other vehicles. Those are high priority targets. The highest priority targets are the artillery, the drone launch crews and the drone jammers.

The ten thousand or so drone launch and jammer crews are getting hit a lot. They have to become like snipers. They have to hide well and pick their targets. Jammers turning on their equipment can be detected by jammer detection.

Congratulations, we have a 3 mile deep on either side no-mans land. We have a variation of the new trench warfare.

The depth of no man’s land in WW1 where soldiers would get slaughtered by machine guns was about 250 yards. They would be exposed there to pre-aimed machine-gun fire, artillery barrages, and poison gas, soldiers attempting to cross to the enemy lines could measure their life expectancy in minutes or seconds.

The new no-mans land has more attacks toward back of the 2-3 mile depth. They are trying to reach the drone crews toward the back. Who is going forward. The first mile will start thinning out.

In 2023, Ukraine and Russia traded about 200 square miles of territory. One side got 200 square miles over some areas and then lost about the same somewhere else. They lost about 1000-3000 soldier for each square mile captured.

When one side gets overwhelmed they fall back to multiple trenches farther back and they move behind mine fields. They have both built line after line of trenches and mine fields. Advancing ten miles means pushing through 5 to 8 lines of trenches and pushing through mine fields.

High resolution cameras and detection equipment will be looking to spot the launch of drones and would be seeking drone crews and jammer crews. You would not fly the drones without fear. You would want to keep the drones low and under cover OR fast and short range. You are the hunter and the hunted.

Modern warfare at another level would only work with fast advances, IF one side totally outclasses the other side. This means weapons and systems with effectiveness and ranges beyond what the other side has. This would mean 3000 fighters and stealth bombers that can destroy key facilities and systems. However, IF the defender just wants to last and has the will, they use the Porcupine strategy and uses cheap Stinger-type missiles and all of the cheap drones and has soldiers supplied and ordered to hold. They will need underground production facilities. The cheap missiles would harass the fighters and bombers. The defender needs to be able to have enough air defense to make the fighter and bombers ineffective. This is what has happened in the Russia-Ukraine War. The Air Forces are not effective and not the deciding factor.

This will look somewhat like the fictional movie Terminator where the human resistance is hiding underground.