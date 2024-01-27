IVO Tests Adding the Thrust From Multiple Quantum Drives

Barry-1 has 2 Quantum Drives: QD1 (Blue Arrow, internal) & QD1-TC (Green Arrow). Both are designed to produce thrust in the same direction (Red Arrow). QD1-TC is expected to produce about 2x the thrust of QD-1. CEO Richard Mansell said it has two drives a 0.25mN and a 0.65mN drive.

If they are fully successful, they will see both at once and see 3x thrust of QD-1. This would prove scaling via multiple devices. The devices are lightweight. If they have additive thrust, it will barely matter that the thrust is tiny. It means that arrays of thousands or millions of devices can be created. The devices might be one millinewton or less but then a million devices achieves constant one thousand newton thrust. The operation for a decade of multiple drives mean this would scale to full up interstellar drives. The best lab result is one watt for 52 millinewtons. The devices flown to orbit have far less thrust and each has different thrust so that it is clear whether zero, one or two devices are working.

If successful, they will probably reveal the basic design. Like most technology companies, it is important to protect the proprietary designs.

Quantum Drive facts while we wait on LEOP:

Quantum Drive facts while we wait on LEOP:

Despite what some have said, third party entities have been involved: from critiquing the test setups to conducting satellite integration. These include individuals from academia, commercial space and the U.S. government.

Quantum Drive facts while we wait on LEOP:

@ivo_ltd's Quantum Drive is not a reincarnation/adaptation of the EmDrive. There are no microwaves, no conical metal cavities, no magnetrons. Totally different devices!

Quantum Drive facts while we wait on LEOP:

Although the Quantum Drive has no mass ejection, it is not a reactionless drive. We take advantage of @memcculloch's theory of #QI to produce a reaction physically within the Drive, but part of an open system!

Tomorrow, 11-11-23, marks the day the world's first pure electric propulsion device, the @ivo_ltd Quantum Drive, will be traveling to space! Barry-1 of @RogueSpaceCorp will launch aboard @SpaceX Transporter 9 housing two IVO Quantum Drives. 18:49 UTC!

Let's remember that "dark matter" is just a placeholder for the current gap in most scientists' understanding of how the universe works. This gap can be found between the common models of how galaxies are expected to behave & how we actually observe them behaving.

That new solution might be @memcculloch's #QI, it could be a different theory, or it could be some kind of invisible & undetectable matter. Whatever it is, I feel that it is important to recognize the current gap and pursue a more complete solution (instead of a placeholder).

