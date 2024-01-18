US Testing One Now and Soon Six B-21 Stealth Bombers

U.S. Air Force’s B-21 Raider stealth bombers are now conducting test flights from Edwards Air Force Base in California. The first B-21 flew for the first time November, 2023.

Six pre-production B-21 have been built and one flew a sortie from Edwards today.

Edwards has also received significant physical upgrades in recent years to support the arrival of the B-21 test program. All six pre-production jets are expected to eventually touch down at the base.

The Air Force currently expects the B-21 to enter service in the latter half of this decade. The Raider is slated to replace the service’s B-1B and B-2 bombers.

The Air Force might have 24 to 30 operational B-21s by 2030. The US would ramp up to building about ten B-21s per year at full planned production.

The US bomber inventory is 141 B-52s, B-1s and B-2s. This is smaller than at almost any time in USAF history. The Pentagon’s current plan yields a bomber fleet of just 133 by 2033. The B-21s would start operating before the B-1s and B-2s are retired.

The US has 20 operational B-2s. The US has about 67 operational B1 bombers.