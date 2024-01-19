This is the year when the US Air Force will choose who will build the airfrome for the NGAD (Next generation air dominance, 6th gen fighter). There will also be a selection of the engine maker. There are two competitors for the airfrome, Lockheed vs Boeing.
There are two competitors for the engine, Pratt and Whitney vs GE.
Youtuber Pilot Photog has great renderings of the NGAD.
Pilot Photog predicts who he thinks will win the airframe and engine contracts. He thinks Lockheed wins the airframe and GE will win the engine.
He thinks that the runners up will get the main Collaborative Combat Aircraft (drone wingmen contract).
This time around the Air Force will keep the rights to all of the designs. If any contractor is failing to deliver, the Air Force could switch the contract over to the second viable manufacturer.
Northrop Grumman will likely get the electronics and avionics. Northrop Grumman could also be the prime contractor on the Navy FA/XX 6th generation fighter..
1 thought on “Will Lockheed or Boeing Build the NGAD Fighter?”
When it comes to contracts with Boeing…
I agree with Leonidas, Give Them Nothing, But Take From Them Everything!