In January 2024, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they began flooding Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip with seawater as part of an operation called Operation Atlantis. The tunnels are over 300 miles long and were built by Hamas in the 25-mile-long Gaza Strip.

The IDF has developed and is using a computer controlled system to flush the Hamas terrorists from the tunnels without damaging the underground water which is needed for farming.

The flooding system can fill an Olympic sized pool in 7 minutes. This would be enough to flood 400-800 meters of tunnel in 7 minutes. This would take an hour to handle 3-5 miles of tunnel and 75-100 miles of ordinary tunnel in a day.

The system would be taking salt water from the Mediterranean Sea. Preventing damage to the underground water may have required some level of desalination.

In general, water with less than 450 milligrams per liter of total dissolved solids, or an electrical conductivity of less than 0.7 decisiemens per meter, can be used for most plants without harming them.

Sodium levels in drinking water should not exceed 20 milligrams per liter (mg/L) for people on very low sodium diets and 270 mg/L for people on moderately restricted sodium diets.

The EPA also recommends that sodium concentrations in drinking water not exceed 30 to 60 mg/L to avoid adverse effects on taste.

There has been research on far faster desalination with new membranes.