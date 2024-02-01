Orbital mechanics can be a bit counter-intuitive. We have to slow down an orbiting space craft to convert kinetic energy for gravitational energy. The orbital altitude is raised at its highest point (perigee) and then the orbit is circularized.
Here are is a video that explains orbital mechanics and another that talks about low thrust propulsion.
Optimizing the orbital moves are hard and take a lot of calculation.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Slow Down to Speed Up in Orbital Mechanics”
The mnemonic is “East takes you out, out takes you west, west takes you in, and in takes you east”.