Stoke Space Follows SpaceX Fast Steel Prototyping for Reusable Rockets

Stoke Space is following the SpaceX path of fast steel prototypes for fully reusable rockets. The will have a steel heat shield and a ring of engines around the base of a second stage.

As of October 5, 2023, Stoke Space has a total funding of $175 million, including a $100 million Series B investment. The funding round included participation from the University of Michigan, Sparta Group, Long Journey, and other investors. Steve Angel, Linde plc’s Chairman of the Board, is also on Stoke’s Board of Directors.

Space ops are still slow, expensive, and unreliable compared to every other mode of transportation…especially if you consider schedule. Rapid upper stage reusability will change the situation.

Stoke Space has only take months to go from computer designs to hop tests and engine tests with real hardware.