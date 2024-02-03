Scott Manley is indicating that what I have been observing in the Barry-1 satellite orbital variance is not enough proof for the IVO quantum drive.
UPDATE: Richard Mansell replied to me. The IVO Quantum drives have not been turned on yet. IVO is waiting on Rogue Systems.
The semi-major axis continues to decay.
Here is the link to check the semi major axis. It is the black line on the graph.
Semi-major axis is the sum of the periapsis and apoapsis distances divided by two. For classic two-body orbits, the semi-major axis is the distance between the centers of the bodies, not the distance of the bodies from the center of mass.
Semi Major Axis continues to decay, that's the most important parameter. pic.twitter.com/TrP2ZIb4fB
— Scott Manley (@DJSnM) February 4, 2024
So false alarm. Although to me it look likes stuff is happening with that orbit.
And orbit now shows some increase.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
5 thoughts on “Semi-Major Axis Continues to Decay for Barry-1 Satellite. IVO Quantum Drives Have Not Been Turned On”
Hasn’t been turned on?
Sure…
Well, I guess this rules out the “quantum drive” changing this objects orbital attitude. Why has the drive not been turned on? Usually, when someone doesn’t “turn something on” their worried about the consequences if they do. Since it can’t blow up in any ones face (it is in low Earth orbit after all), so what’s the problem?
I agree with Brian. The fact that the axis is decaying is not evidence of a successful propulsion test. All we (I) know at the time I write this is the axis is decaying, for reasons unknown. We need to apply positive controls, were cause and effect are rigidly controlled, observed, and measured. If this effect/technology is proven to be real, it will rewrite the definition of what is;
“So very, very cool…”
No real explanation of how this works, lots of talk of vague partnerships intended to draw funding, sounds like the Rossi e-cat. I hope I’m wrong.
I hope your wrong too. But you make an excellent point.