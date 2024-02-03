Semi-Major Axis Continues to Decay for Barry-1 Satellite. IVO Quantum Drives Have Not Been Turned On

Scott Manley is indicating that what I have been observing in the Barry-1 satellite orbital variance is not enough proof for the IVO quantum drive.

UPDATE: Richard Mansell replied to me. The IVO Quantum drives have not been turned on yet. IVO is waiting on Rogue Systems.

The semi-major axis continues to decay.

Here is the link to check the semi major axis. It is the black line on the graph.

Semi-major axis is the sum of the periapsis and apoapsis distances divided by two. For classic two-body orbits, the semi-major axis is the distance between the centers of the bodies, not the distance of the bodies from the center of mass.

Semi Major Axis continues to decay, that's the most important parameter. pic.twitter.com/TrP2ZIb4fB — Scott Manley (@DJSnM) February 4, 2024

So false alarm. Although to me it look likes stuff is happening with that orbit.

And orbit now shows some increase.