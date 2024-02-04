Nextbigfuture Weekly Video – AI and Humanoid Bots Will Disrupt Everything

The biggest items in the Nextbigfuture weekly video are the clear evidence of the growth of an even larger wave of AI and the expansion of AI impact with humanoid robots over the next few years.

There will soon be the selection of the company to build the 6th generation US NGAD stealth fighter and the company to build the engine for the fighter.

Here is a 75 minute video where I, Brian Wang, talk with Randy Kirk about the top news items for a prior week.

A Lawrence Berkeley National Lab theoretical scientist who has been using supercomputers to model the LK99 room temperature superconductor has stated she believes the room temperature and room pressure superconductors will prove to be superconductors. She discussed the recent experimental evidence from several chinese universities with her colleagues at the national lab who are experimental experts. The experimentalists believe the China work advancing the LK99-type superconductors is high quality experiments.

There is progress to new inflatable space stations by Sierra Space.

Mark Zuckerberg talked about spending about $10 billion for 350,000 advanced AI computer chips to create over a zettaflop of AI compute. This is a growing race for more advanced AI and it is using more AI compute capability.

Caresoft, a company with hundreds of engineers who disassemble cars and analyze who to make car factories more efficient, has performed 100,000 man-hours of analysis of the Tesla planned unboxed manufacturing process. Caresoft determined that the building of large modules in parallel will reduce costs by 30%.

Figure AI, $70 million humanoid robot startup, has an agreement with BMW to pilot humanoid bots in BMW factories.

Tesla Optimus Teslabots will work great with the new Starlink mini dish so that Teslabots will outclass laptops and smartphones. Teslabots will also be used in Tesla factories to increase production and lower costs.