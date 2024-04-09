IF AI LLM Queries Replace Google Internet Search

Brad Gerstner at Altimeter Capital describes how the large language models (LLM) like ChatGPT could replace Google Internet Search. The cost per llm query is about 10 to 100 times more than the internet search. However, by consistently getting the cost for LLM query down to 1 to 2 cents then those queries would be consistently profitable. This replatforming would change the market share for AI query search versus the domination of search by Google.

The battle for AI search market share will be made over the next 2-3 years and the market shares will shape the technology landscape for decades.