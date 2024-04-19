What Happens at the August 8, 2024 Tesla Robotaxi Event and how does robotaxi rollout?

Tesla has made rapid progress with the full self driving system after they completed version 12 of the AI. They have replaced the coded rules for a complete system of neural networks to control perception, navigation and planning.
Tesla has announced that they will unveil the robotaxi on August 8, 2024. However, it is now known if this means they will show a vehicle or how fast anything will happen.
