XAI Grok-1.5 With Vision

Grok-1.5V is XAI’s first-generation multimodal model. In addition to its strong text capabilities, Grok can now process a wide variety of visual information, including documents, diagrams, charts, screenshots, and photographs. Grok-1.5V will be available soon to our early testers and existing Grok users.

Capabilities

Grok-1.5V is competitive with existing frontier multimodal models in a number of domains, ranging from multi-disciplinary reasoning to understanding documents, science diagrams, charts, screenshots, and photographs. Grok has capabilities in understanding our physical world. Grok outperforms its peers in our new RealWorldQA benchmark that measures real-world spatial understanding. For all datasets below, they evaluate Grok in a zero-shot setting without chain-of-thought prompting.

Writing Code from a Handdrawn Flowchart

Calories from Food Labels

Real-World Understanding

In order to develop useful real-world AI assistants, it is crucial to advance a model’s understanding of the physical world. Towards this goal, we are introducing a new benchmark, RealWorldQA. This benchmark is designed to evaluate basic real-world spatial understanding capabilities of multimodal models. While many of the examples in the current benchmark are relatively easy for humans, they often pose a challenge for frontier models.