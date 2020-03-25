Home
Lack of Air Traffic Control Staff and Passengers Could Shutdown Air Travel

Brian Wang | March 25, 2020 |
 

US Domestic passenger flights could shutdown because of lack air traffic control staff and lack of passengers could shutdown air travel.

US airlines are struggling to keep aircraft flying with minimal passengers. There is about 15-20% of the normal level of passengers.

There are also many air traffic controllers getting sick from coronavirus.

The double whammy could cause the industry to voluntarily shutdown passenger travel and only have cargo flights.

