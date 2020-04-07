USA And Europe COVID-19 Curves Flattening

The Washington IHME models are being adjusted downwards for COVID-19.
The US death estimates were over 90,000 and are back to 81,000. There are hopes that the lower range of 40,000 to 65,000 deaths could be achieved.
The adoption of mask-wearing by most Americans should reduce the spread and improve the numbers.
Europe is now forecast to have about 150,000 deaths in this first wave of COVID-19.
Current trajectories suggest a total of 151,680 COVID-19 deaths could occur during the epidemic’s first wave for EEA countries. The United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and France are among those with the highest predicted cumulative deaths from COVID-19 during this first wave.
SOURCES- University of Washington IHME
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
