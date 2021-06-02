Tesla Market Share 50+% for EV Price Categories

Tesla electric vehicles are not competing in the below $40,000 price range. Tesla Model 3 starts at $41,000 and the Tesla Model Y starts at $51,000.

The Tesla Model S starts at $70,000. The Tesla Model X starts at $80,000.

Subsidies typically bring the price of electric vehicles down by $3000-14000 depending upon the country.

China has about half of its EVs in the sub-$10,000 price range. The best-selling China EVs by unit sales are vehicles in the $5000 or less price range. Those vehicles should be in a separate EV vehicle category.

Many EV sales lists also include plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Those vehicles are in a different category than battery electric vehicles.

People always say that competition is coming for Tesla.

Tesla is coming for European electric car makers. Tesla producing cars in Europe will drop the price for buyers in Europe by $10,000 per vehicle. This means the Tesla Model 3 will go from $52,000 down to $41,000 for a starting price. The Tesla Model Y will go from $62,000 to $51,000.

Tesla is coming for competition in the under $20,000 to 40,000 price range. Tesla will be introducing a compact car in the $25,000 price range.

Tesla is coming for large truck and large SUV electric car makers. The Cybertruck and the platform for enabling a CyberSUV will compete with larger personal trucks and large SUVs.

I have taken information from 2021 sales data and matched it with vehicle pricing.

SOURCES – EV Sales Blog, VW, Renault, Tesla, GM

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)