Global Covid in Indonesia, Brazil, Russia and the USA

Weekly deaths from COVID are highest in Indonesia, Brazil, Russia and then the USA.
Weekly COVID deaths are also high in Mexico, India and many other countries.
The USA has the highest weekly official COVID case count.
SOURCES- Worldometers
