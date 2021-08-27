World EV Batteries over 105 GWh for First Half of 2021

CATL us the world largest battery maker and in the first half of 2021 they produce 60.3 gigawatt hours of batteries. They are on track to expand factory capacity to 200 GWh by the end of 2021. It is likely that CATL will produce 130-150 Gigawatt hours of batteries in 2021.

#CATL H1 #lithium #battery capacity utilization rate at 92.20% (65.45/60.34GWh), #EV battery maker estimated to pass 200GWh nominal production capacity by 2021 end.

(CICC) pic.twitter.com/CSCMRUYtCo — Moneyball (@DKurac) August 26, 2021

Global EV battery production was over 105 GWH in the first half of 2021.

According to SNE Research, the total battery capacity installed in xEVs registered in June amounted to 23.8 GWh, which is 148% more than a year ago.

This is annualized rate is about 285 GWh/year.

The two biggest players in the market are CATL with 6.6 GWh (up 295%) and LG Chem’s LG Energy Solution with 6.3 GWh (up 134%). Those two manufacturers account for more than a half (54.2%) of all xEV batteries deployed globally.

Panasonic is third with 4.0 GWh and a 17% share, but its rate of growth of nearly 54% is significantly below industry average.

BYD is up 395% to 1.6 GWh.

Global EV Battery Shipment – June 2021:

CATL – 6.6 GWh (up 295%) with 27.8% share

LG Chem’s LG Energy Solution – 6.3 GWh (up 134%) with 26.4% share

Panasonic – 4.0 GWh (up 54%) with 17.0% share

BYD – 1.6 GWh (up 395%) with 6.7% share

SK Innovation – 1.2 GWh (up 170%) with 5.2% share

Samsung SDI – 1.2 GWh (up 113%) with 4.9% share

CALB – 0.6 GWh (up 134%) with 2.7% share

Guoxuan – 0.4 GWh (up 135%) with 1.6% share

Envision AESC – 0.3 GWh (up 32%) with 1.3% share

PEVE – 0.2 GWh (up 23%) with 0.9% share

other – 1.3 GWh (up 195%) with 5.4% share

Total – 23.8 GWh (up 148%)

SOURCES- SNE Research, CATL, DKurac

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com