Science and Roadmap Details for Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Here are a Lawrence Livermore and ARPA-E presentation on the science and roadmap details for Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS). CFS has completed and validated their 20 Tesla magnet system which is critical for massively reducing the size of a commercial Tokamak.

CFS has raised $215 million and now have a staff of over 240. They are targeting a net energy gain demo in 2025 and a commercial fusion reactor in 2033.

