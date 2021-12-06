Elon Updates for Cybertruck, Neuralink and SpaceX Starship

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an interview with WSJ’s Joanna Stern at the CEO Council Summit.

The main highlights:

Elon Musk does not know about anything special happening on December 9, 2021

The Cybertruck will be Tesla’s best product ever. It will have many new technological advances. It will be in volume production in 2023. There will be a more detailed update at the January 2022 earnings call.

Neuralink is working well in monkeys and should be testing in humans starting in 2022. Neuralink has a chance help spinal cord injured people walk again. He is hopeful about restoring functionality to those with spinal cord injury. They are working on safety and reliability now.

Tesla autopilot self-driving is most advanced practical AI for navigating the real world.

Tesla is world’s largest robot company.

Adapting the full self driving for Tesla bot, they will need to add the actuators. Elon does not know when they will get it right but they will get it right eventually. Teslabot should eventually replace labor.

There is not enough labor in the world. Civilization needs more labor and not having enough labor will cause civilization to crumble.

SpaceX Starship will be key to reducing launch costs by 100 times and enabling humanity to become multi-planetary.