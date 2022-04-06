Legacy German Auto Sales Down 30% but Tesla Up 300%

by

Here are car sales figures for 2019 to 2022. It shows Tesla had 300% sales growth and legacy auto down an average of about 30% (excluding Tesla being up 300%).

Germany Q1.2022 vs Q1.2019 (to ignore the lockdowns)

Audi: -29.9%
BMW: -19.6%
Dacia: -15.8%
Ford: -55.8%
Hyundai: -21.1%
Kia: +0.1%
Mercedes: -25.9%
Opel: -38.5%
Porsche: +34.5%
Renault: -38.9%
Seat: -1.3%
Skoda: -28.2%
Tesla: +300.7% $tsla $tslaq
VW: -31.5%

Overall: -27.25%

SOURCES- Aeonde
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

Load Comments