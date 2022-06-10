Atom Computing’s Neutral Atom Quantum Computer Sets Coherence Record

Atom Computing has closed a $60M in Series B funding, which brings their total funding to $80 million. They are building a larger second-generation quantum computing system that can run commercial use-cases.

Atom Computing’s record-setting qubit coherence was 40 seconds plus or minus 7 seconds. That may not seem very long compared to everyday life, but relative to quantum states, it is more than several lifetimes. Coherence times vary widely from a few milliseconds and up, depending on qubit type, hardware configurations, and operational procedures.

If the operations are less than a microsecond then the 40 second coherence time allows for 40 million quantum operations.

They use Strontium-87 qubits.

SOURCES- Atom computing

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com