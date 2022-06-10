Diamond Qubit Quantum Computer Deployed at Cray Supercomputer Center

The Australian Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre has installed a room-temperature diamond-based quantum computer developed by Quantum Brilliance.
They use synthetic diamonds to run at room temperature. It is a nitrogen-vacancy center based qubit, an imperfection within diamonds, which can be manipulated at room temperature.
The system has been paired with Setonix, Pawsey’s HPE Cray EX supercomputer.
SOURCEs- Quantum Brilliance, Data Center Dynamics
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
