Monthly US Inflation at 12% Annualized and 8.6% Over Last 12 Months

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.0 percent in May on a

seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.6 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The increase was broad-based, with the indexes for shelter, gasoline, and food being the largest contributors. After declining in April, the energy index rose 3.9 percent over the month with the gasoline index rising 4.1 percent and the other major component indexes also increasing. The food

index rose 1.2 percent in May as the food at home index increased 1.4 percent.

The US will have half point interest rate increases at its next couple of Federal Reserve Meetings.

SOURCES: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Meet Kevin

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com