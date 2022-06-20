Nio Introduces New Premium Electric Cars the ES8, ES6 and EC6

NIO’s Alder hardware and software system is included. This provides upgraded intelligent cockpit and algorithms but with a starting price that is RMB 18,000 higher than previous versions.

There is a purchase subsidy of RMB 11,340 for the 75-kWh pack and RMB 12,600 for the 100-kWh.

There is a monthly subscription of 138 euros ($160) per month for the 75 kWh battery or 198 euros ($229) per month for the 100 kWh battery.

SOURCES – Nio, Cnevpost, Munro Live

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com