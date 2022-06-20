Nio Introduces New Premium Electric Cars the ES8, ES6 and EC6

by

Nio is now taking orders fo their new electric car models the ES8, ES6 and EC6. The Nio ES8 had a test drive from Sandy Munro.

The

NIO’s Alder hardware and software system is included. This provides upgraded intelligent cockpit and algorithms but with a starting price that is RMB 18,000 higher than previous versions.

There is a purchase subsidy of RMB 11,340 for the 75-kWh pack and RMB 12,600 for the 100-kWh.

There is a monthly subscription of 138 euros ($160) per month for the 75 kWh battery or 198 euros ($229) per month for the 100 kWh battery.

SOURCES – Nio, Cnevpost, Munro Live
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

Leave a Comment