Munro Associates analyzes Tesla 4680 battery pack. The Tesla 4680 battery pack uses only 16 threaded fasteners in the entire pack that were not penthouse area (the front part of the pack).
Threaded fasteners is something that wears out increases costs. Tesla has designed with snap fit that last forever. It takes more time and is more difficult to the design. Tesla also has designed where there is only one way to put these parts together.
The battery trays inside the structural pack and the electrical connections to each battery also had superior engineering.
Munro will be performing a complete cost and engineering analysis. They will also compare the new 4680 Tesla Model Y with a recosted and reanalyzed old Model Y. They will be able to compare costs between 4680 and regular 2170 battery versions. They will also be able to compare to costs of the pouch batteries.
1 thought on “Reviewing the Fully Disassembled Tesla 4680 Battery Pack”
Cooling? I’ve no mention of battery cooling yet. I take they still use that zigzag square tubing for cooling lines?